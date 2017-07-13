Singer, Banky W Back to New Film Academy for More Studies

Singer cum actor, Banky W, is pushing himself beyond limits and that is because he knows what he is aiming at in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

It would be recalled that the singer had sometime last year attended the New Film Academy to study video directing and upon his return, he has been directing his own musical videos which has come out nice.

Now he is back to the same academy again and this time, to study screenwriting as this will go a long way in helping him in the Nollywood industry where he is already pitching a strong tent.

Music will always be his first love but since getting his bearing in acting, he has been ensuring that he balance the two without anyone suffering as he still remains the boss of EME records.