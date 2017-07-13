Actress, Funke Adesiyan Shocked me at my Movie Premiere...Actress, Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is still basking in the euphoria of her just concluded much talked about movie, ‘Owo Nairabet,’ and that is because God really proved himself to her that day.

The actress did not expect the turnout and love she got on the day of the premiere that even actress, Funke Adesiyan, who did not get the clothing material for the occasion could still show up to support her.

Lizzy disclosed that Funke did not just come around empty hand but came with lots of drinks to support her and despite that she told her that there are enough drinks to go round, she suggested that she could take it home for keep.

“Someone tapped me from behind, I'm about turning back then something heavy pushed me and guess what, its Funke Adesiyan's Manchester. Funke was the least person I was expecting because when she called for her attire we have sold all the tickets & Aso-Ebi, but she still made it to my event and she didn't came alone, she came with plenty of drinks to support a sister. I told her we have more than enough drinks but she said I can take it home if I like,” Lizzy disclosed.