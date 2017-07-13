Ojukwu, David Umahi, Kenneth Okonkwo nominated for South East Hero's Award 2017

Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu the military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria in 1966 and the leader of the breakaway Republic of Biafra from 1967 to 1970 has been Nominated alongside Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi for the 2017 edition of the prestigious South East Hero's Awards (SEHA).

Mr Emmanuel Anabueze, the Project Director of the SEHA, told the News Men in Abuja on Friday that foremost Nigerian Actor Kenneth Okonkwo, comedian, Basket Mouth and Musician, PSquare, were also nominated for the award.

Other nominees for the award, which would hold on Oct 1st , included late Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, traditional rulers, as well as industrialists, veteran entertainers and athletes from the South-East region.

Emmanuel said the names were among the list of nominees made available by organisers of the award —, an NGO that celebrates productivity, excellence and good governance.

He added that “we believe that this recognition will always be the push for them to achieve more in their various fields.

“After looking critically at the various achievements of these sons and daughters of South-East, there is no better way to appreciate them than giving them a boost.’’

The project director said that although there were more people contributing to peaceful coexistence and development in the South-East, there was need to honour the outstanding ones.

He noted that Enugu was peaceful “and very strategic in the South East; its peace or otherwise can affect other states in the region in one way or the other.’’

He also commended artistes from the South-East, especially those nominated for the awards, adding that “the Nigerian entertainment industry has become one of our unifying factors.

“It entertains and brings happiness to Nigerians, which are crucial keys to peace, in spite of tribal and religious divides.

“Besides, these artistes listed for honour have been involved in humanitarian initiatives that have impacted the society, especially in the South-East.’’

“We must do everything collectively to sustain peace in the region, and that is the essence of choosing the theme for the summit,’’ he said.

The South–East Hero's Awards is an annual award that honours Nigerians, especially those who contributed meaningfully to the development of the region.

The awards cuts across over 20 categories, with recipients picked from various fields and backgrounds.

The categories include South-East Governor of the Year, , South-East Comedian and Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year. Others include South-East Traditional Ruler of the Year, South-East Woman Leader of the Year and South–East Community Personality of the Year.

The 2017 edition is scheduled for the Golden Royale Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu.