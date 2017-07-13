If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood At Large | 13 July 2017 13:28 CET

Late Actress, Henrietta kosoko’s Children Graduates from School

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Sola Kosoko and the family are so happy and praising God for seeing the family all through despite all the trying moments they have gone through.

The actress was so happy for God’s grace upon her younger ones, Temilade and Ademuyiwa Kosoko, as they have been able to complete their secondary school studies about to face the next phase of life.

Sola’s only pain is that their mother, Henrietta Kosoko, is not alive to see hoe they have grown to adulthood and are making the family proud.

“Words can't express the amount of joy I feel right now, seeing that you both are evolving from being teenagers to adulthood. I wish mum is here to see you both right now. Congrats on your valedictory service,” Sola shared.


i have not learned from any man who agreed with me
By: SIR, ADEKUNLE TOSIN

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists