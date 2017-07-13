Late Actress, Henrietta kosoko’s Children Graduates from School

Nollywood actress, Sola Kosoko and the family are so happy and praising God for seeing the family all through despite all the trying moments they have gone through.

The actress was so happy for God’s grace upon her younger ones, Temilade and Ademuyiwa Kosoko, as they have been able to complete their secondary school studies about to face the next phase of life.

Sola’s only pain is that their mother, Henrietta Kosoko, is not alive to see hoe they have grown to adulthood and are making the family proud.

“Words can't express the amount of joy I feel right now, seeing that you both are evolving from being teenagers to adulthood. I wish mum is here to see you both right now. Congrats on your valedictory service,” Sola shared.