Actor, Deyemi Okonlawon Reveals how he Sold Bread, Cakes in LASU

Every successful person today may have gone through one challenge to the other just to make ends meet and live that dream lives they have always wanted and Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okonlawon, is no different.

He is a celebrated actor today who has worked hard to get himself to the top but things did not come that rosy for him especially while in the university.

The actor in an interview popular TV host, Princess Halliday, disclosed that he had to sell bread and cakes while at the University of Lagos, just to support himself.

For him, he never saw it as an odd job as it was fun to him and combining all that with other jobs he got around helped him start up his own company.

