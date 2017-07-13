I Used to be in Sorrow over my Special Child…Singer, Jodie

Singer, Jodie, has been able to accept the blessings of her special child given to her by God and rather than complain, she has now accepted it with all gratitude.

The singer’s son was born with special features and this for a while got the singer worried in silence which really affected a lot of things in her life but today she has come to understand what God has for her.

She took her time to call on parents with special kids to accept everything that comes their way because the child came from God and he knows better rather than blame doctors for the various excuses given.

“Lately I've been pondering on how my life turned around since God "shocked" me into *Godsciousness* through events in my life - especially by giving me a special son. My boy is special - not because of what the medical system thinks, but because he actually IS special indeed.

“Dear special parent, sometimes, God wraps gifts in cases we may not understand at first, but as the gift unfolds, we are struck by the awesomeness and mercy of God. I used to ask "Why me?" (in sorrow) months ago, but now, I ask "Why me?" out of deep gratitude. I don't care what you think may have happened to cause your child to be the way he/she is at the moment - you may say it's the hospital that caused it; or the doctors may have said it's genetic; or maybe a sickness shortly after he/she was born.

“Whether it were avoidable or unavoidable: whatever the case you think it is, remember this, "God has ALLOWED it to happen". Please submit to Him... the PURPOSE will be accomplished. Follow Him one day at a time - that is what I am doing o! As you go through, things will be clearer. That child is God's child FIRST and be assured God loves him/her more than you do. He laid down His life for that child and we are all meant for Him. (Rev 4:11),” she wrote.