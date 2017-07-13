Singer, Daddy Showkey Laments High rate of Killings in Ajegunle

The rate of killings in the country is becoming worrisome as it has been on the increase especially in Lagos, starting from Ikorodu and now Ajegunle and legendary singer, Daddy Showkey, is not silent about this.

The singer shared very heartbreaking photos of a young dude who was butchered to death recently as he calls on the relevant authorities to come to their rescue.

Daddy Showkey disclosed that the major targets have been the youths and they are being killed as if they are animals without value.

According to him, “(AJEGUNLE PEOPLE CRYING FOR HELP THE KILLING IS TOOMUCH AND NOBODY IS DOING ANYTHING ARE WE NOT IN LAGOS OR WE ARE NOT NIGERIANS PLEASE HELP US, THEY KILL PEOPLE EVERYDAY IN AJEGUNLE NOBODY IS DOING ANYTHING ABOUT IT PLS HELP US NOW ) We are trying to Give Ajegunle a good name and some stupid idiot are busy killing our youths in Ajegunle. I am begging the Nigerian authority to come to the aid of the people of Ajegunle now, before they will kill every growing youth in Ajegunle.

“They kill people as if human life has no value. Am begging the Nigerian authorities one more time to come to aid of budding Ajegunle youths before things get out of hand and we take laws into our hands. Please I am begging with tears in my eyes. These young man was killed 3days ago on the 9th of July,2017. They will never stop us from doing what we are doing for AJEGUNLE.”