Customs Officers Invade Ronaldo’s Yacht

BEVERLY HILLS, July 12, (THEWILL) – Armed customs officers are reported to have boarded Cristiano Ronaldo's holiday yacht on a routine inspection.

The Real Madrid star was stopped at high sea after leaving a restaurant on the paradise island of Formentera near Ibiza.

Ronaldo, 32, was reportedly on the yacht with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and friends and family when the officials approached the vessel on a large boat.

Spanish society magazine, Hola, which broke the news, published pictures on its website of three officials boarding the yacht adding that the inspection lasted over an hour.

“One of Cristiano's relatives was the person who dealt with the administrative work and showed them the documentation they asked for,” the magazine reported.

“Ronaldo stayed very calm and at no time did he get up to speak to the officials or ask about what was happening.

“He was with his girlfriend Georgina and his mother Dolores Aveiro, who he was seen chatting with inside the yacht.”

The footballer and his entourage were understood to be on their way back to Ibiza when they were stopped.

The inspection is believed to have formed part of routine checks performed on vessels in the area, related to the paperwork on board to make sure the correct taxes have been paid.

The Customs agents are understood to have left after discovering everything on board Cristiano's yacht, named as AYa London, was in order.

Ronaldo is due to attend court at the end of the month to testify as part of an investigation into his tax affairs over claims he may have defrauded £12.9 million by paying insufficient tax over a four-year period.

There is no suggestion that the inspection and the court probe are linked in any way.