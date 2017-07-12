Is it a Crime for your friend to date your Ex you were known with...Actress, Damilola Adegbite Queries

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite Attoh, is happily married with a kid but sometimes she seats back to recall some ugly situations that has occurred to her in the past.

Recently, she was involved in a conversation where they seek to know if it was a crime for a close friend to date the ex-lover of that best friend.

Dami is she is fondly called may have given her own take on the matter because she has once had such experience but she still feels others might have different view about it and decided to throw the question open.

According to her, “So I got into a conversation yesterday and I would like your opinion. I too have been on the receiving end a few times. Is it okay for a close friend to date your ex? Not an ex that she didn’t know you were dating. An ex that she knew you with well! She knew all your personal jist! Is it betrayal? What is your opinion?”

Well, everyone has one or two ugly experiences; you can share your thoughts on this topic of hers though because a lot of people might see it as betrayal.