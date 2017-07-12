I’m a Born Again Christian…Tonto Dikeh Insist

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been licking her wound after her failed marriage with Olakunle Churchill which has seen lots of trending allegations.

The actress despite being accused by her ex-hubby of leaving a very bad lifestyle, Tonto is not bothered as she still insists she is a repented fellow.

Sharing her claims recently, she wrote, “I am a proud Born again Christian. Christianity isn't religion to me it's a way of Living. I am soaked in Gods Strength, no weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall prosper In Jesus Name Amen. Even when the devil tries he knows he already lost with TONTO. The day I gave my life to God the kingdom of darkness Knew that trouble awaits them, the kingdom of God took their best player. Never trade the presence of God for anything.”