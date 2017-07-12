If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

City Flames | 12 July 2017 15:07 CET

Actress, Lola Magret in Trouble over Alleged Money laundering

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Yoruba actress, Lola Magret, is being rumoured to be under interrogation over money laundering in the hands of the police in Atlanta, Georgia.

The actress was said to have gotten an alert of a huge amount of money in her account but things went soar when she had gone to withdrew it.

Lola is yet to speak on the allegations leveled against but hopefully she will have a good explanation for what possibly transpired.

It would be recalled that singer, Sinzu, is currently in a US prison over credit card fraud and just few months ago, it was singer, Dammy Krane that was dragged into the picture with another alleged credit card fraud and now it’s an actress.

Conclusions cannot be drawn up for now as fans anxiously awaits comments from Lola, we wish her well.


