‘In the closet’ | 12 July 2017 14:51 CET

BBN Housemates Unites with 2Face at Funny Bone Comedy Show

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Comedian, Funny Bone’s event has come and gone leaving many to laugh as they recall some of the high point of the event and some of the guests that were at the event.

The likes of Big Brother Naija contestants, Tboss, Efe, Kemen and with the presence of legendary singer, 2Face, also added some vibes to the show.

Fans are glad that Kemen and Tboss are now best of friends as they have been spotted together at some shows around the country.


"it takes two people to speak the truth but-one speaks and one hears"
By: Attah franklin.k

