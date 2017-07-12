Actress, Uche Jombo dispels Rumour about her Marriage Steps out with Hubby

After it was rumoured that her marriage has hit the rocks, Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has stepped out with her man, Kenney Rodriguez.

Uche was rumoured to be having issues with her marriage after she deleted pictures of her hubby from her social media pages.

These got everyone talking but the actress was quick to clear the air that she just did it to keep her family away from social media and nothing more.

Some weeks back, pictures of Kenney Rodriguez with another lady went viral on social media which got everyone making strong the speculation that her marriage was indeed over until their latest picture surfaced.