City Flames | 12 July 2017 12:10 CET

Actress, Eniola Badmus Shares Bitter Experience at Event Centre

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has brought to the public the bad activities and poor services being rendered by popular event centre at Lekki, Blooms Event Centre at Jakande, Km16, Lekki/Epe express way.

The actress disclosed that the event centre does not have any form of security as hoodlums have also used the place to carryout various negative activities.

She went further to share photos of a man who was badly injured at the event centre as she warned her fans to stay clear from such place.


By: Ezekiel Moses

