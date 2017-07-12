Singer, Reekado Banks Expecting his Baby with Girlfriend soon

It seems what is reigning now in the Nigerian entertainment industry is babymama thing as most of these celebs are not ready to settle down with any lady anytime soon.

The latest in the babymama clique is Mavin Records act, Reekado Banks, as he is expecting his child soon with his girlfriend.

Back then, even if there is no money for marriage, a man tries to ensure that he is able to pay the lady’s bride price before taking her in even she is pregnant but these days, no need for bride price as they have made it looked.

Most parents are not even bothered because they see that their daughter is pregnant for someone with cool cash and that is not a problem since she is doing fine.

Sharing the news, he wrote that everything is about 99% complete which will make him a full man in no time.