My Sex Scene in ‘Alter Ego’ was Risky but Hubby Understands…Actress, Omtola Jalade

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, is just one of many actresses that is fortunate to have a good and understanding hubby who knows the craft his wife is into.

Omotola has just completed the much talked about movie, ‘Alter Ego,’ where she was seen playing some s3x roles that will sure get many talking but to her hubby, it is nothing but work.

The actress while speaking with Premium Times about the s3x role and how her hubby perceived it after watching it, she explained that her hubby has always wanted her to be grate and to him, it was nothing.

In her words, “Some of the sex scenes in Alter Ego were downplayed because I’m married. But I won’t play the sex scenes if it wasn’t necessary to be included in the film. I know by starring in this movie that my fans would either hate me or love me forever.

“While shooting the film, I knew I was doing something quite risky. There are several ways to shoot a sex scene tastefully. I’m all for playing a sex scene convincingly and my husband knows this. I tell my husband, “You know what darling, you married an actor”; and secondly, he is my biggest fan. I tell him, “Do you want me to be great or do you just want me to be good?” He will say, “I want you to be great, sparklingly great”.

“Then I’ll say, “ Ehen, we go love o” and he’s fine with it. He understands but just like every other human being and the professional that he is, he too wants to be convinced that I played a sex scene because it was necessary. I know when he watches movies sometimes he would say, “Did they have to kiss if they were not going to kiss well?” When I wasn’t even confident, I starred in a movie called a prostitute, which was released 22 years ago. If I didn’t die then, is it now? I’m ready.”