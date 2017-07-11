Leukaemia: I Will Give It My All – Carl Ikeme Assures

BEVERLY HILLS, July 11, (THEWILL) – Super Eagles of Nigeria and Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has assured his fans that he will survive the Leukaemia disease.

THEWILL recalls that 31-year old Carl was diagnosed with the disease on the 6th of July following a pre-season testing by his club which returned abnormal blood tests.

His club, in disclosing the news that the Super Eagles goalkeeper has cancer in his bone marrow, assured Carl of their immense support.

Carl, in his twitter handle as he reacted to well wishes by fans across the globe, thanked his fans for their kindness.

“Thank you all for your kindness and Love?? The start of a new chapter and ready to give it my all! Thank you,” he tweeted @carl_ikeme.