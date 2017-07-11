GT Bank Partners with Lagos state to Recommission the Herbert Macaulay Library

In a bid to reintroduce reading culture among Nigerian students and youths, Guarantee Trust Bank in partnership with the Lagos state government has recommissioned the Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba.

The event had the Lagos state Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, appreciating the bank for its support with hopes of future partnership in other projects. “ Our sincere appreciation to the Board and Management of GT Bank for the transformation of Herbert Macaulay Library under the Adopt-A-Library initiative. We look forward to more of this kind of Public-Private Partnership.”

The library was formerly called Federal Ministry of Education School Service, it was later renamed by Lateef Jakande to honor the great works of Olayinka Herbert Samuel Badmus Macaulay.

Students were not left out at the recommissioning as they were engaged to a book reading by Okechukwu Ofili. The bank also urged Nigerians and corporate oragnisations to help in donating books to the library to help enhance good reading culture.