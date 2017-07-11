COSON House Rolls out Red Carpet for Minister Lai Mohammed

All the frills of the brand new COSON House in Ikeja will be on display on Saturday, July 15 as the Minister of Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed pays an official visit to the resplendent new corporate headquarters of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON).

Apart from getting a first-hand briefing on the activities of the wave making COSON, the visit will offer the minister an opportunity to interact with a cross-section of the music industry in the country as Nigeria seeks to reposition the nation’s creative industries for more meaningful contribution to the economic recovery of the nation.

The visit is a prelude to the big Creative Nigeria Summit to be declared open by the Acting President, Professor, Yemi Osinbajo, which take place at the Expo Hall of Eko Hotel on July 17, and 18, 2017.

The Minister personally announced his visit to COSON House at the Creative Industry Round Table which he hosted at Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja on Monday July, 10, 2017. The Honourable Minister asked all the DGs and CEOs of parastatals under his ministry to be present at COSON House for the visit.

Speaking on the upcoming visit of the Minister, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji who was at the Round Table, said, “We consider the visit of the minister to be historic. He has given strong indications that he means well for the creative industries in Nigeria. We will not just roll out the red carpet for him, we will work very closely with him to expand the frontiers of the Nigerian music industry for the greater good of musicians across Nigeria, investors in the music industry and the good of the Nigerian nation.”