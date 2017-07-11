My Sugar Daddy Surprised me at my Movie Premiere…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Reveals

Nollywod actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has successfully held her much talked about movie premiere of ‘Owo Nairabet,’ and it was indeed a grand event.

Unlike anyone who plans to hold any form of event, there will always be that nervousness within of the kind of turnout to expect even after the whole promises made by the invited guests and for lizzy, it was no difference.

The actress while appreciating everyone that showed out disclosed that she never expected the amount of guests she saw because prior to the event, she has received threats that she was going to meet empty seats on that day.

All thanks to her sugar daddy who made everything possible and today she can walk with a smiling face knowing that he is ever moving with her anywhere she goes just like network.

In her words, “A night to my event I was very scared! I was scared to death, yes! I was scared!. Not bcos of the money I have spent, not because of people infact not because of anything, but because of God Himself. When I walked into the hall, I was expecting to see empty seats as they had threatened but behold! JAGUNLABI was with me. He was already there before me. Note; He was not there alone, He came with awon ALAGBARA ati awon OLOWO AYE and I burst into tears because my Sugar Daddy caught me unaware!! Choose your Sugar Daddy wisely, mine is always there for me.. can you guess the name of my aforementioned Sugar Daddy?”