Ladies Step Aside, Actor, Odunlade Adekola is also good in the Kitchen

When one mentions the names of some Nollywood actors that are very easy to approach, then you cannot but mention comic actor, Odunlade Adekola, on the list.

Blessed with good acting prowess and dexterity, the actor has been able to amass large fan base for himself that his pictures have been used to create various funny memes on social media.

Like the popular saying that “what a man can do, a woman can do better,” the actor recently helped the men folks to change that perception as he stepped into the kitchen to show his cooking skills.

No wonder he is being loved by his dear wife as he has always been of help in the kitchen whenever he is not on set just to show how much he loves her.