Actress, Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Daughter as she Turns 16

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is proud that her first blood, Michelle is year older as she turns 16 gradually becoming that big girl she has always wanted to be.

She is already getting the best from her mother and she is also getting the best love and advise a child can get from a mother and it has been helping her get her priorities right.

Mercy as usual decided to spoil her daughter with gifts as she also stormed the photo studios to have some nice session.