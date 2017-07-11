If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 11 July 2017 14:02 CET

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Daughter as she Turns 16

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is proud that her first blood, Michelle is year older as she turns 16 gradually becoming that big girl she has always wanted to be.

She is already getting the best from her mother and she is also getting the best love and advise a child can get from a mother and it has been helping her get her priorities right.

Mercy as usual decided to spoil her daughter with gifts as she also stormed the photo studios to have some nice session.


A teacher sholud not intend to teach outside the classroom
By: Francis Tawiah --

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists