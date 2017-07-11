Actor, Williams Uche Narrowly Escapes Ghastly Accident

Nollywood actor, Williams Uche, is filled with gratitude to God for sparing his life while returning home at night recently.

The actor was nearly hit by a speeding vehicle that ended up losing control of the wheels which eventually led to ghastly accident.

Explaining how it all happened, the actor wrote, “How God delivered me from a fatal accident this night...I was on my way home when a 2014 Honda cross with top speed over took my car with an inch tumbled and crashed into the other lane and hitting the cars coming from the other lane...apparently the driver who I believe was either drunk or not paying attention to the road in trying to avoid my car swerved to the right and couldn't return his hands because he was on top speed..my car was the target but he missed it with an inch. Psalm 91. Do whatever you can to dwell in the secret place of the most high, so you can always abide under the shadows of the almighty... #Goddeliveredme .”