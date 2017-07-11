Actress, Joke Silva Celebrates Hubby as he Turns 75 years

It’s a big day for Nollywood veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, as he has just turned 75 years of age which has seen him getting all the prayers.

The actor’s wife, Joke Silva, could not hide how much happiness she feels for her hubby who has brought so much happiness to the family.

Joke pointed out that taking 75 is not easy but only the grace of God which has seen the family through the years.

“Happy Birthday gorgeous....75 is not beans !!!Thank you for all you do for me and the kids...the sacrifices. With you we are always first. Thank you for all you have done for the industry...theatre ...film...television. Here is to many more years of impact. Happy Birthday,” she wrote.