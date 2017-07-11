Kanu Nwankwo Empowers Students with Scholarship

The football Legend, Kanu Nwankwo has been doing lots of charity works in Nigeria as he is set to give out scholarship to some set of basketball players in Nigeria through the Kanu Sports Center Basketball Clinic which is designed to Run for 10days with Two Foreign Basketball Coaches Coming From The US.

The Footballer who has been give back to the society since after he survived his Heart surgery which made him established the Kanu Nwankwo Heart Foundation which has treated over 500 kids suffering from same heart Problem he suffered.

Giving back to the society has been kanu words as we have seen him providing scholarship to student and also giving cash prizes and gift items to some schools and students at the Just concluded Children day celebration which was held at his center in OWERRI.

The Much Anticipating Basketball Clinic Is set to take Center stage this August from 1-10th At Kanu Sports Center in Owerri.

According to Kanu Nwankwo Who told News Men that the Clinic is designed to Educate and must especially Help The Young once who are Good in Basketball and are also ready to play at the big stage with the big names. According to Kanu who said that his Team Kanu Papilo are putting everything possible to pick the best players out for this scholarship.

Footballer Kanu is known for his kind heart to the People and now he is diversifying into basketball.