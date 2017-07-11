If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 11 July 2017 12:13 CET

Actor, Desmond Elliot Submits Report on Flood in Lagos

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, has been very hard working and vocal of recent as he tries to ensure that his people not in his constituency alone but other areas are heard.

The Lawmaker was part of those at the plenary session in the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he tendered a report by a joint committee on water front and infrastructure and the committee of tourism arts and culture.

It is believed that with the report, it will go a long in helping to solve the flood situation which was recently experienced in some parts of Lagos especially the Island.


what is important is not what u say but what u do.
By: evelyn20002006@yahoo

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists