Wash your Undies at Home, Why Take it to the Dry Cleaner…Actress, Kate Henshaw Fumes

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is seriously angry with some set of people who feel that with their money they can behave the way they like to others.

The actress got embarrassed recently after she visited her dry cleaner to drop off some clothes and what she saw at the laundry shop made her speechless.

A male customer had come to drop his clothes off and went as far as bring his undies along rather than wash them at home knowing that its very delicate.

Kate could not hold it as she had to push her clothes aside so it does not get close to the man’s undies and had to send a strong warning to people from the same habit of taking their undies to the dry cleaner.

Sharing her experience, she wrote, “Why would any adult drop off their undies at the drycleaners?? I think the collectors need to wear gloves b4 handling other's clothes. So disgusted right now, please attend to your "delicates " with your own hands at home!!!”