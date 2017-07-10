Tripple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin Signs 3 New Artiste to Record Label

If there is one showbiz mogul that can be described as a business man then that fellow should Tripple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, who has endured all the storms and has been able to stay calm and calculated.

Many thought that with the exit of singer, Iyanya from the record label, things was going to be on Ubi’s favour as it was only left singer, Tekno and beat producer, Selebobo, but the story has changed.

Ubi over the weekend proved many wrong as he has just unveiled three new artistes which he has just signed into the record label.

Signing artistes into the label has never been a problem but as a label owner and businessman, he needed to take his time to be sure that he is signing the right artiste into the label.

The latest signing include, Roger Lino, CHiBBZ, and Ellymansayxo.