AY’s brother, Yomi Casual Engages Long time Lover with Customize Ring

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Lagos base fashion designer, Omoniyi makun better known as Yomi Casual, recently got the right response he has been hoping for after he popped up the marriage proposal question “Will you Marry me,” to his long time lover.

Yomi casual was filled with joy when his woman accepted to marry him in a large gathering of friends without her knowledge of what was coming her way.

Yomi who is the younger brother to comedian, Ay, did not just get the regular engagement ring for his woman but had to have it customized with the name ‘Mrs Makun,’ to suit his woman’s taste who is into jewelry business.


what a peace of mind to love than hate.
By: ekosiwa. accra/ghana

