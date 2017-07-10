If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Where ‘N’ When | 10 July 2017 16:07 CET

Kwame A.A Opoku Announced As Host for 2017 Premium Bank Ghana Startup Awards

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Global Business Keynote Speaker, TV Host, Brand Architect, Serial Entrepreneur and Digital Marketer, Kwame A.A Opoku, has been announced as the Master of Ceremony for the 2017 Premium Bank Ghana Startup Awards.

The awards which was launched last year has been geared towards celebrating ambitious and indigenous start-up businesses making impact, contributing to economic growth, meeting social needs and putting Ghana on the global economic map,. This makes Kwame a perfect fit to host the event as he is one of the most recognised voices in the start-up ecosystem across the continent.

The awards which is being organised by The African Network of Entrepreneurs under its flagship project The Startup Network, will be hosted on Thursday 13th July 2017 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Kwame Opoku, a member of the Awards Jury, is the CEO of Mary & Mary Global Partners, a leading communications marketing and PR firm with a bank of super creative and talented minds connecting, informing and creating inspiring work. He is the Co-Founder of Idea Factory Africa, a global African Community and a Social Enterprise, welcoming young people from every discipline and culture who seek to influence the world through novel ideas. Also the Co-Founder and Lead Curator of WE FESTIVAL AFRICA, a unique platform dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs who are in the trenches of building their business.


