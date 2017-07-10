Ghana's reggae/dancehall export Charles Nii Armah Mensah known by stage name Shattawale was yesterday 8th July,2017 honoured with the "Key To The City" of Worcester, Massachusetts in the United States of America.

The African "Dancehall King" after an implausible stage performance at the 2300 capacity "auditorium dubbed the Hanover Theater" was honoured by the Mayor of the city; Joseph M Petty who handed over the "Key " to the Ghanaian dancehall artiste.

The Key to the City of Worcester is conferred to individuals by the sitting Mayor; Joseph Petty for the recognition of one's huge contribution to the betterment of Worcester or to a well respected visitor.

The citations written on the plague clearly states that Shattawale is being recognized and honoured by Worcester for his relentless contribution to the arts industry and for honouring the city with such a successful event and great performance.

Shattawale is currently in USA to embark on his "After The Storm" tour.