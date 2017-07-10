Actress, Rosaline Meurer Gives Life To Udu Community As She Commissions New Water Project

There was joy and celebration at Udu Community in Delta State as Nollywood Actress Rosaline Meurer added value to her people with the rehabilitation and commissioning of Udu Main Market water project.

The abandoned water source has caused hardship to the Udu villages including deaths while crossing highways to Look for water.

According to Rosaline Meurer who addressed the mammoth c‎rowed that celebrated her presence amidst media coverages "Water Is Life, am indeed excited to have shown love to my motherland- Delta state. I feel fulfilled and humbled with rehabilitation and commissioning of Udu Main Market Water Project. The Era of Crossing the Udu express way to fetch water is gone, this obviously ends the sad news of the past.... Yes, this feeling is overwhelming and the exercise is historical, Congratulations to all the beneficiaries as I look forward to more impact in my maternal state even in my smallest capaity."

The controversial Meurer has been hitting lead roles in movies lately following her return to Nigeria after her vacation abroad. ‎She was recently celebrated as the Next Rated Actress At the \'Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Award