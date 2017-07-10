If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 10 July 2017 09:01 CET

Actor, Seun Akindele with Wife Celebrates 1st Year Wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Handsome Nollywood actor, Seun Akindele, with wife, Toun, are enjoying what true love is all about as this month of July makes it exactly one year they said ‘I Do,’ to each other.

The two love birds have been smiling all through seeing each other being able to manage the little challenges they have been able to witness in the last one year of their union.

Marriages are not bed of roses as it has its ups and down but it takes the grace of God to pull through knowing that both parties are from different background.

Happy anniversary to them and many more years to come.


N.D.C, If you lied to win power in a state like ghana you will lie in the bed of insultation.
By: kwaku adu tutu, manl

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists