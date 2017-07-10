Actor, Seun Akindele with Wife Celebrates 1st Year Wedding Anniversary

Handsome Nollywood actor, Seun Akindele, with wife, Toun, are enjoying what true love is all about as this month of July makes it exactly one year they said ‘I Do,’ to each other.

The two love birds have been smiling all through seeing each other being able to manage the little challenges they have been able to witness in the last one year of their union.

Marriages are not bed of roses as it has its ups and down but it takes the grace of God to pull through knowing that both parties are from different background.

Happy anniversary to them and many more years to come.