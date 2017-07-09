If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

AMEBO | 9 July 2017 12:12 CET

Actress, Funke Adesiyan takes Okada to Abike Dabiri’s Son’s Wedding

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, has continued to win hearts with her simplicity despite her celebrity status.

She did what some of her colleagues would have seen as very embarrassing as she decided to take bike just to attend the wedding event of the Amosuns and Abikes.

The actress, who lives at Lekki, was part of those affected by the flood which ravaged the environs thereby forcing many to stay indoors but the actress did not allow that affect her.

She had to pack her clothes into bag and pick a bike which was still manageable to cross the flood as she still made it to the wedding.


Better late than be late.
By: ben o banter

