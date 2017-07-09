It is an Insult to Say Nigerian female Celebs are not faithful…Actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu

For those that have been passing various judgment and criticizing females in the Nigerian entertainment industry over failed marriages, while, actor cum producer, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has gotten a message for you.

The actor was very angry at the constant assertion that celebrity ladies don’t make good wives as he pointed out that there are good wives and mothers around.

He stressed that celebrity status has got nothing to do with a woman being good as there is need for everyone to understand themselves first and their needs before accepting anyone for marriage.

He noted that sometimes, the women are not the problem but the man as the same woman will leave and get married to another man and things will go well.

In his words, “for it remains an insult, I mean gross undiluted fallacy to see people, sometimes, 'sensible' people, argue that our celebrity ladies do not make good wives. Excuse you the hell out of me....who is telling you that? I mean where the demon is that coming from?? Good women that will make good wives and mothers can be found anywhere. It depends on a number of factors. Celebrity status has got nothing to do with it.

“You need to pause and first know yourself before making up your mind on the exact kind of woman you want. Greed of physical quantities can make a man marry a woman who is not his and then he will start complaining later, or even almost immediately. Oga Sir, you may be the problem, for that same woman can separate from you and meet another man who is hers and the union will blow and blossom. Their union will assume the status of reference point.

“First know yourself before attempting to know anyone. You can never succeed in knowing anyone until you know yourself. Her mindset is king. It defines her and defines everything about her. Know that mindset and ascertain if you can cope with it.”