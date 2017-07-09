Kannywood Actor, Saddiq Sani Saddiq Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife

Kannywood talented actor, Saddiq Sani Saddiq and his pretty wife, have juts welcomed their bundle of joy as they have just been blessed with a baby girl.

The happy couple welcomed their daughter recently and could not hide the feeling that comes with being a father as he shared the good news.

These days, lots of good news has been coming from the Nigerian entertainment industry as some of these celebs are either getting married, celebrating wedding anniversary or welcoming a baby.