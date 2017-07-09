If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

9 July 2017

Singer, Paul Okoye Welcomes Set of Twins in Atlanta

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Paul Okoye of the P-Square dynasty, has just welcomed his set of twins baby with his wife, Anita, in Atlanta hospital, US.

The singer and his family have been able to keep the pregnancy from the eye of the public as he silently relocated his wife to their US home where she eventually went into labour.

Paul broke the good news as he makes plans to celebrate his latest boy and girl. Thank God he is a twin also so it runs in the blood.


By: Rali

