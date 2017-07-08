Singer, Salawa Abeni Creates Scene as She Steps out with Son

It was a cool evening for legendary singer, Salalwa Abeni and her son, Bigsheff, as they stepped out together for a movie.

The two were talk of the night especially her son whom many have nicknamed ‘Nigerian Rick Ross,’ due to his body size but he does not bother himself with what people say.

Bigsheff, who is also a singer like the mother, has not stopped showing how much he loves her and he has been ensuring that he gives her the best care she deserves considering her age.