If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 8 July 2017 12:28 CET

Singer, Salawa Abeni Creates Scene as She Steps out with Son

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

It was a cool evening for legendary singer, Salalwa Abeni and her son, Bigsheff, as they stepped out together for a movie.

The two were talk of the night especially her son whom many have nicknamed ‘Nigerian Rick Ross,’ due to his body size but he does not bother himself with what people say.

Bigsheff, who is also a singer like the mother, has not stopped showing how much he loves her and he has been ensuring that he gives her the best care she deserves considering her age.


From the day i was born i did not know my name till the day am dead.
By: Canada

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists