Actress, Maryam Booth Wins Goodwill Ambassador Award

While many are busy fighting themselves, Nollywood actress, Maryam Booth, is silently doing well for herself as she was recently recognized.

The actress went home with the Goodwill Ambassador Award which was held recently as lots of other celebrities were shortlisted for the awards.

She never saw this coming but she was grateful to God for the opportunity and for her mother for showing her all the needed support to grow into the lady she is today.

In her words of appreciation, she wrote, “Really, when I look back on it, I wouldn’t change a thing. I mean, it was so important for me to lose everything because I found out what the most important thing is ... to be true to yourself. Ultimately, that’s what’s gotten me to this place. I don’t live in fear. I’m free. I have no secrets and I know I’ll always be OK, because no matter what, I know who I'm. I'm dedicating this award to my Mum I can't imagine my life without you mummy you have been there for me all the time your unconditional love, support, encouragement above all prayers is what Keeps me moving forward and to be who and where I'm today. Whatever I do I can never repay you. so for that I want you to know that I love you so much I love you more than anything in this world more than life itself and I'm proud of being your daughter. And I promise you no matter what I will always try and be a good girl I will never throw away the value you taught us I love you mummy.”

The Goodwill Ambassador Awards is aim at celebrating role models and individuals who are contributing to the social transformation and are admitted to human rights advocacy, good governance, gender equality, peace preachers and selfless service to humanity.