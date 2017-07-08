Singer, Duncan Mighty Hosts About 800 Widows in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt base singer, Duncan Mighty, is one blessed singer cum businessman that everyone wishes to associate with and he has not failed in giving out of what he has.

The singer recently hosted about 800 widows in Port Harcourt at his Mightcrete construction Choba by Uniport, Port Harcourt.

Sharing how everything went, he wrote, “God I pray that you use me to build home for the elderly and widows in our nation amen..... I've been hosting widows but this one is different. The level of blessings and prayers this women did for me is worth much more than the gifts I gave them.. may God bless your children and make them world’s greatest and you all will live long to c the goodness of God upon u amen .. thanks to choba cso Mr Jolly and to choba women leader and to the AKPOR women may God bless u.”