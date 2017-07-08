If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 8 July 2017 10:49 CET

Hotness over Dose, Actress Yetunde Bakare Stuns in Birthday Photos

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare, is a year older and she cannot keep calm as she is about to spoil herself with lots of fun.

It’s not easy being alive to see another year of greatness despite all the challenges one is faced with but that cannot be compared to the air of a new day, New Year and age.

Yetunde decided to feed her fans and friends with breath taking photos which has gotten many talking but it’s her day and she has to enjoy it to the fullest.


A minute mistake can metamorphose into a lifetime retrogression
By: Aderibigbe Ibrahim

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists