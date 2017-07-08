If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 8 July 2017 09:57 CET

Surulere Community Stage Walk of Appreciation for Actor, Desmond Elliot (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor cum politocial, Desmond Elliot, was recently appreciated by his people in the Surulere constituency, after two years of good performance.

The actor has been able to live up to expectation and the people had to organize a walk as a means of showing appreciation for keeping to his electoral promises.

The work saw people troop out in mass with the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Fathia Balogun Williams, Uche Jombo, Nadia Buari, Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Johnson and others.


Authors sell their work so that only those who are very interested in them can read them.
By: Afua

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists