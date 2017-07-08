Surulere Community Stage Walk of Appreciation for Actor, Desmond Elliot (photos)

Nollywood actor cum politocial, Desmond Elliot, was recently appreciated by his people in the Surulere constituency, after two years of good performance.

The actor has been able to live up to expectation and the people had to organize a walk as a means of showing appreciation for keeping to his electoral promises.

The work saw people troop out in mass with the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Fathia Balogun Williams, Uche Jombo, Nadia Buari, Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Johnson and others.