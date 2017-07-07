Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy Urges Youths to Sustain Legacy of Cocoa Farming

Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy, in an earlier address to youths in cocoa growing communities in the Volta Region (Akome Gborta) has urged youths to take the initiative serious and become new breed of farmers as well as create new employment for themselves.

The MASO ambassador stated that cocoa farming has been a long legacy left behind by their fore parents and has the youths with the strength, there is need to sustain that legacy considering the availability of technologies today.

“We all have a role to play in cocoa farming so the legacy of our fore parents doesn’t die off, where the same farming will be left in the hands of (the same) elderly persons. The youths have more energy and even in these technological times, the youths have more knowledge in making things work easily. We the youths have to get involved; and with the help of Solidaridad as the mother of the MASO initiative, I deem it very important to align myself with this project. Later on in life we will feel proud to have been part of this initiative starting in these times” – Stonebwoy. He was speaking at a community durbar for cocoa farming communities in Akome Gborta in the Ho West Constituency of the Volta Region.

He also added that, “the MASO cocoa farming project is a good way of employing the youth who don’t have to go to the cities for greener pastures. They say the devil finds work for the idle hands. We all do not have to trace to Accra, and the Chief also said that in his address. And it makes a lot of sense.”

He did not leave the occasion without entertaining them with some of his tunes and nice dance steps.

MASO, an innovative programme targeting young people in cocoa growing communities is organising a series of activities in the Volta Region from July 6 to7,2017.

The activities are to create an opportunity for Stonebwoy – the MASO Brand Ambassador – to interact with participants in the MASO Programme and their communities. MASO focuses on creating employment opportunities for youth aged 18 to 25 in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Western, Central and Volta Regions.