Behind The Scence | 7 July 2017 10:34 CET

Actor, Jerry Amilo Sprays Ward of Cash at Party (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

When it comes to acting dreaded scenes in Nollywood, one of the names that needs to be mentioned in the industry is actor, Jerry Amilo.

Jerry has constantly maintained a style of acting which is playing the daring roles and to some extent that fits him more than being the good guy.

In real life outside movie things, Jerry is one actor one can easily approach as he is very fun to be with couple with the fact that he does not like seeing people around him complain as he is ever ready to support.

He is currently letting tongues wag about his latest movie, ‘ALUSI EGO,’ where he was seen spraying money everywhere. Many wonder if the money is real or just designed for production only. To some, it is seen as abuse of the naira but whichever way, the show must go on.


