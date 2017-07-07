If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

OAP, Mayowa Ekpo Calls out Man Demanding for S3x (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

One of Nigeria’s on-air-personality, Mayowa Ekpo, is not happy with the kind of messages she gets from those she calls her fans on daily basis as they can be very annoying.

While clearing the various private messages she keeps getting, Mayowa was shocked at a very particular dirty message sent to her by a man complaining how he is feeling cold and in the mood to have fun with her.

The married OAP wasted no time in calling him out and putting up his picture for everyone to see stressing that she will not hesitate to disgrace anyone who tries to send her dirty and silly messages.

In her words, “So I was on my own jeje trying to clear our my dm and I saw this useless dm. I get a lot of crap but with my mood this morning, I will not let this one pass. It's so irritating. See all you idiots that will be sending offensive dm and pen!s picture to my dm, from now on I will post it with your face and handles. Annoying people. Radarada. Disrespectful, terrible excuse for men with no sense of responsibility roaming the street as humans.”


