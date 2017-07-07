I Don’t See Leadership in these Generation of Nigerian Artistes…Cynthia Morgan

The beef in the Nigerian music industry is really getting out of hand with the likes of Davido and Wizkid, still throwing shades at each and now, singer Tekno, has involved himself.

These singers are making it in their own way and they don’t copy each other’s beat to make a living as they even have various shows and have toured different countries of the world yet the hate is still there.

Now the table has now turned facing singer, Cynthia Morgan and MC Galaxy as they are now using words on soial media to attack each other.

It all started when MC Galaxy put up this write-up, “Funny how CEOs who control 100% of their income are talking while an ordinary employee that rarely takes home 20% is trying to interfere. Abeg stay humble! We know say you never reach their levels. Let's just sit and watch because if two Elephants dey fight, Na ground dey suffer am. You make hits, we make Money!” but this did not go down well with Cynthia who fired back.

Cynthia made it crystal clear that the industry is just a small place and has time for everyone to grow but surely they will never remain there pointing out that with the attitude she sees in some Nigerian singers, she does not see good leadership in them.